Naga Chaitanya's next with Karthik Dandu titled 'Vrushakarma'

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) As Naga Chaitanya celebrates his birthday on November 23, the makers of his next with director Karthik Dandu have unveiled the title of the highly anticipated mythological thriller. Temporarily called #NC24, the project has been named "Vrushakarma".

Wishing Naga Chaitanya on his special day, Mahesh Babu disclosed the title of the movie. He wrote, "Wishing you a very HapWispy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this. (sic)."

Reacting to this, Naga Chaitanya reshared the post on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "Thanks @urstrulyMahesh Garu for this gesture ! Means a lot. (sic)"

The makers further unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from "Vrushakarma".

The poster features him in a raw and fierce avatar, where the protagonist can be seen flaunting his muscular physique, while giving intense expressions.

From the looks of it, Naga Chaitanya seems to be in the middle of a fight, while we can see a dramatic celestial eclipse in the background with broken structures and a war-torn landscape.

Sharing the first look poster for his next on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya penned, "#vrushakarma it is for #nc24 (sic)".

The Karthik Dandu directorial is being backed on a massive scale by producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, respectively.

Meenakshi Chowdhury will be seen romancing Naga Chaitanya in the movie, which will also feature Sparsh Srivastava of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame in a crucial role.

Coming to the technical crew, with the story for "Vrushakarma" provided by director Sukumar, Neil D Cunha is on board the team as the cinematographer. While Ajaneesh Loknath has provided the tunes, the editing department is being headed by the National Award winner Navin Nooli. The Art direction for the forthcoming mythological flick has been done by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who earlier worked in Naga Chaitanya's "Thandel".

--IANS

pm/