Naga Chaitanya thanks Telangana government for Best Actor award; says he is "truly elated"

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Actor Naga Chaitanya, who has won the Telangana government's Gaddar Film award for Best Actor for 2025, has now expressed gratitude to the government of Telangana, saying he was truly elated by the honour.

Read More

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post of gratitude, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Truly elated for the Best Actor award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 for my very special film #Thandel. Also thrilled that Thandel won the Best National Integration Film. My heartfelt thanks to the Telangana Government, Hon’ble CM @revanth_anumula garu, Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu garu, and Cinematography Minister @KomatireddyKVR garu for this honour."

He further went on to say, "Grateful to my director @chandoomondeti and producers #AlluAravind sir, @TheBunnyVas for their vision and belief, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP & my entire team for their love and support. This is a character I will cherish forever. Heartiest congratulations to all the #GaddarAwards2025 winners."

It may be recalled that Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna was the first to express his happiness and excitement when news broke out that Naga Chaitanya had won the Best Actor Award.

Stating that he was proud of his son Naga Chaitanya being chosen for the award by the Telangana state government, Telugu star Nagarjuna had said that Naga Chaitanya's stellar performance in 'Thandel' deserved this pat on the back.

Nagarjuna took to his social media timelines to express his gratitude. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the #2025GaddarAward winners! A big thank you to the Telangana Government @revanth_anumula garu @Bhatti_mallu garu for instituting the ANR Award in honour of my father, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu. Its truly a fitting tribute."

The actor also expressed delight that the ANR award this year had gone to veteran actress Jayapradha, who, Nagarjuna said, was a very deserving person.

He wrote, " Delighted that it (the ANR Award) is awarded to the most deserving Jayasudha garu!"

He went on congratulate Mega star Chiranjeevi for having won the NTR Award and also expressed pride at his son Naga Chaitanya winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in Thandel.

Nagarjuna wrote, "Mega congrats to @kchirutweets garu on the NTR Award. And proud of my son @chay_akkineni for Best Actor; his stellar performance in #Thandel deserves this pat on the back! #TeluguCinema #GaddarAwards2025."

For the unaware, the film awards have been instituted by the Telangana state government in the name of revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023. It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had the year before last announced that the Nandi Awards for excellence in Telugu cinema would be revived and renamed after Gaddar. The awards were revived after a gap of 14 years last year.

--IANS

mkr/