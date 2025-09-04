Nadeem Saifi reveals which car did Gulshan Kumar gift him after the success of 'Aashiqui'

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Composer Nadeem Saifi revealed that T-series founder Gulshan Kumar had gifted him a Maruti Suzuki following the success of 'Aashiqui'.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nadeem was asked, "Which car did Gulshan Kumar gift you after the success of 'Aashiqui'?"

To this, Nadeem shared: "He gifted me a Maruti Suzuki- white colour, as far as I remember."

He went on to share a similar incident with Subhash Ghai during the making of 'Pardes'.

Nadeem disclosed that he had demanded a car from Ghai even before giving him the songs.

He told Ghai, "I will not share the songs -- first book the car."

Ghai said, "What do you mean?", and I replied, "Sir, I am about to give you the best song of your life, so first book the car," the composer shared.

He added that Ghai immediately called someone and asked him to book two cars.

When Ghai asked him to play the song, Nadeem requested a brief of the film's story, after which he gave him three songs according to the situation of the movie.

Suddenly, Ghai came and hugged him, saying, "No one can even touch you for the next 50 years. I do 20 sittings to get one song, and you delivered three songs on the spot. How did you do it.?"

During the conversation, Nadeem also recalled the time when he asked the 'Saajan' makers to increase the number of cassette machines, anticipating that the film's music would be a mega hit.

He said, "Ratan Ji and Ganesh Ji met me at the gate of a studio, and I had told them -- "Only one month is left for the release of 'Saajan', I am telling you increase the number of machines."

They started laughing and said, "Do you think it is going to be the same as 'Aashiqui'?"

To this, Nadeem replied, "It might even be bigger than that; you just increase the number of cassette machines."

Later, when Nadeem met them again after the release of 'Saajan', they admitted that he was correct about increasing the number of cassette machines.

