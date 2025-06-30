My next film is with Simbu and it is not Vada Chennai 2, clarifies Vetrimaran

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Seeking to put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited Vada Chennai, ace director Vetrimaran has now said that his next film will be with Simbu and that this film is not Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in certain sections of the media.

The director however, clarified that this story will also be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

In an interview to his own YouTube channel, Vetrimaran said, "My next film is to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and will feature Simbu in the lead. Vaadi Vaasal's writing will be delayed. For the safety of the artistes and the animals-- we thought we should take more time. As we can't wait, Thanu sir suggested meeting Simbu and within a few hours, everything fell in place."

Dismissing the speculation that this film with Simbu was Vada Chennai 2, Vetri Maran said, "There is a lot of speculation if this will be Vada Chennai 2. I want to clear that speculation as well. This is not Vada Chennai 2. What Dhanush acts in will be Vada Chennai 2. However, this story will also be set in the world of Vada Chennai, which means certain aspects of that world will be there in this story as well. This story will also be in a similar timeline."

Meanwhile, for the unaware, director Vetrimaran's 'Vada Chennai', featuring Dhanush in the lead, is a franchise that will have three parts.

The first part stood out for its gripping narration and refreshingly new style of story telling, automatically making expectations from the next two parts to go up.

Sources in the know say that the second part will actually be a prequel to the first one and will be called 'Rajan Vagaira'. The prequel will focus on the life story of Rajan, an important character played by director Ameer in the first part of 'Vada Chennai'. Actor Ken Karunas, who played Dhanush's son in his critically acclaimed superhit film 'Asuran', plays the young Rajan in 'Rajan Vagaira'.

