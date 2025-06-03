My Kannappa moment is my father, says actor Vishnu Manchu

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role in director Mukesh Kumar Singh's eagerly-awaited pan Indian period film 'Kannappa', has now shared his 'Kannappa moment' and asked fans and followers on his social media to share theirs.

Taking to his X timeline on Tuesday, Vishnu Manchu posted a video of himself addressing fans and followers.

Vishnu said, "I am making a movie called 'Kannappa'. Kannappa is one of Lord Shiva's greatest devotees. Kannappa, when put to test by Lord Shiva, gave both his eyes to Shiva. And if need be, he would have probably given his own life to Shiva. That was his unconditional love to the Parameshwara."

The actor added, "Even in our life, we would have probably had a moment like that -- like either to our father, mother, our children or wife or friend. There would be a moment where we would say, 'I won't do anything. I will just give up my life for them'. Likewise, there would be people in our lives who will not bat an eyelid to do anything for us.

"For me, my Kannappa moment is my father. My father makes so many sacrifices. He compromised so much and with all his hard work, he raised his children -- all of us -- with so much comfort," he said and pointed out that if he had turned an actor and was sitting and talking to audiences today, it was because of the innumerous sacrifices his father had made.

"Today, as a father, I don't know if I will be able to make so many sacrifices for my kids unconditionally. He (father) is my hero. Do share your Kannappa story and we will show the world your heroes."

Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, Kannappa has triggered huge expectations in fans and film buffs.

Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva in this film. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast."

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’."

