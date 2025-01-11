Timothee Chalamet to Make History as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL' This January

Washington: Actor Timothee Chalamet is set to make history by serving as both the host and musical guest on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) on January 25.

This marks a rare achievement in the long history of the iconic NBC show, as Chalamet becomes only the fifth non-musician to take on both roles in the show's 50-year history.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet will join an esteemed list of SNL hosts who have also served as musical guests, a group that includes legendary figures such as Paul Simon, Ray Charles, Elton John, and Britney Spears.

What sets Chalamet apart, however, is that, unlike his predecessors, he is not primarily known for his singing or musical talents. The last time a non-singer held both positions was in 1995, when NFL star Deion Sanders took on the dual roles.

On the work front, Chalamet is currently gaining attention for his role in A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic in which he performs several of Dylan's songs.

Chalamet is also in the midst of a potential Oscar campaign. With nominations set to be announced on January 17, he is a leading contender for the Best Actor award. If he wins, he would become the youngest actor ever to claim the honor.

The current record-holder is Adrien Brody, who won the award at the age of 29 in 2003 for his performance in The Pianist. (ANI)