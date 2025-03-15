'Sunset Blvd': Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco relive their first date in new music video

Washington: Hollywood romance takes center stage as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco unveil their sultry new single, 'Sunset Blvd,' accompanied by a visually captivating music video.

The track, a nod to the couple's first date, is the latest release from their highly anticipated collaborative album, 'I Said I Love You First', set to drop on March 21.

On March 14, Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 37, debuted the song along with a retro-inspired music video that embraces intimacy, desire, and nostalgia.

The pop star had earlier teased the track on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of the couple snuggled under a blanket.

In her caption, she revealed the sentimental significance behind the song's title: "Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it's also the title of our next song together... Sunset Blvd out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco."

The music video opens with classic shots of Los Angeles's iconic Sunset Boulevard, setting a moody and cinematic tone.

As the camera shifts indoors, Gomez appears, gazing longingly through a rain-streaked window, seemingly lost in thoughts of Blanco.

Blanco makes several appearances throughout the video, including a humorous miniature version of himself that Gomez playfully "eats" in the closing moments.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, have been embracing their love story through their music.

Earlier this week, they visited Jitlada Thai Restaurant, the spot where their relationship began, and recreated their first date meal--shrimp curry.

'Sunset Blvd' marks the third single from 'I Said I Love You First', following the releases of 'Scared of Loving You' and 'Call Me When You Break Up' featuring Gracie Abrams. (ANI)