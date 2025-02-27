Sukhwinder Singh talks about his latest song Nagini

Chandigarh: Famous singer Sukhwinder Singh arrived in Chandigarh today for the launch of his new song 'Nagini'.

In a conversation with ANI, he talked about the song and said, "I have started a series, and this is the first song. I have chosen the entertainment segment first of all, and later, there will be other variations. It is a completely entertainment song. I was in Mexico when I was in America for a world tour, and it was great to see a Mexican group, all of them of Indian origin... they were dancing to a Punjabi song, and it was very surprising. Then I adopted and implemented that concept in this 'Nagini' song."

On the title of the track, he added, "I named it because of the poetry, composition and picturisation.."

"Every two months, you will see a new track on different subjects from this series only.."

Sukhwinder Singh sang 'Jai Ho' in the film Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media. He has also received two Filmfare awards for his singing.

He also sang the song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the film Dil Se...The ace singer won the Filmfare Best Male Playback Award for songs "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from the movie Dil Se.. and for the song "Haule Haule" from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

His song "Jai Ho" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The same song also won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media in 2010.

He has been awarded the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer at the 62nd National Film Awards for his rendition in the 2014 film Haider composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. (ANI)