Shreya Ghoshal: There is so much innocence, purity in ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai: Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has lent her vocal prowess for the reprised version of the title track of ‘Saiyaara’, said that there is innocence and purity in the film.

The National Award-winning singer said: “Saiyaara is one of the most special films I have worked on in my career. There is so much innocence, so much purity in this film and the songs that it is truly special to be a part of this project.”

After a while, Shreya said she found a song that has truly touched her heart.

“I’m proud to have collaborated with YRF & Mohit Suri on the reprise version of the Saiyaara title track.”

She added: “It is so beautifully written that you are compelled to pour your heart into singing this. It has so much heart that I hope people connect with it deeply and fall in love all over again.”

Shreya said that she finds Saiyaara timeless.

“There is something very timeless about the Saiyaara track that is very rare in today’s Hindi cinema. I wish the entire team of Saiyaara all the best. This film is really anticipated by everyone and I wish it becomes a huge success.”

Saiyaara has already unveiled all songs like Faheem-Arslan’s Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar and Arijit Singh & Mithoon’s Dhun.

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Shreya is noted for her wide vocal range and versatility. Often referred to as the "Queen of Dynamics', Shreya has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian and foreign languages and received numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, one Telangana Gaddar Film Award and BFJA Award.

