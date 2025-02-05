Sabrina Carpenter Drops Grammy-Inspired Deluxe Album Featuring Dolly Parton

Washington: Following her historic win at the 2024 Grammy Awards, American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter is sharing a special treat with her fans.

Just two days after securing her first-ever Grammy awards, the 'Espresso' singer unveiled the deluxe edition of her album 'Short n' Sweet', featuring a highly anticipated collaboration with country icon Dolly Parton.

Carpenter, who took home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, took to Instagram to thank her supporters, writing, "Thank you for giving this album 2 Grammys."

The deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet' includes fan favourites like 'Taste' and 'Espresso,' but it also features a new version of 'Please Please Please,' this time with Dolly Parton joining in on the track.

Speaking about the collaboration, Carpenter expressed her excitement, saying, "Yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... she wouldn't want me to swear but holy s--t!!!!!"

In addition to the new 'Please Please Please' remix, 'Short n' Sweet' Deluxe offers new tracks, such as '15 Minutes,' 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder,' and 'Bad Reviews,' according to E! News.

Also included is 'Busy Woman,' a song that was initially an online exclusive.

Carpenter noted in her caption that she wrote the song just after completing her album, saying, "It's one of my favourites so I wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all the love!!!!!"

Fans who have already heard the catchy line 'If you want my kisses, I'll be your perfect misses' can look forward to hearing the full song in the upcoming deluxe edition, which will be available to all on Valentine's Day.

This year marked Carpenter's first appearance at the Grammys, where she earned a total of six nominations, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

In addition to her groundbreaking wins, she also made her Grammy debut performance, captivating the audience with a vaudeville-inspired mash-up of her hits 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please.' (ANI)