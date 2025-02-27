Pankaj Udhas' posthumous track 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' out now

Mumbai: Marking the first death anniversary of veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, his final posthumous track, 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' was released on Thursday.

One can listen to the song on T-Series' official YouTube handle.



Speaking of the track, his daughters -Reva Udhas and Nayaab Udhas in a press note said, "Legends don't fade, and neither does their music. Our father's voice has always had the power to touch hearts, and with Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum, it does so once again. This is not just another release--it's the first unreleased gem from his treasured trove, a song he was deeply passionate about bringing to life on a grand scale. Releasing it on his First death anniversary makes this moment even more special."

The song, composed by Late Ananda Shankar, has been recreated by Deepak Pandit & Pankaj Udhas, with lyrics penned by Pankaj Udhas himself.

Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26 last year at the age of 72.

In 1980, Pankaj Udhas gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album 'Aahat'. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more.

Some of his popular renditions are 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'. (ANI)