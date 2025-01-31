Marianne Faithfull, Iconic Singer of 'As Tears Go By,' Passes Away at 78

London: Marianne Faithfull, the celebrated singer, songwriter, actress, and muse to the Rolling Stones, has passed away at the age of 78.

The iconic figure who made an indelible mark in the worlds of music and film, died peacefully in London, surrounded by her loving family.

The news of her death was confirmed by her team on social media.

Born on December 29, 1946, in Hampstead, London, Marianne Evelyn Gabriel Faithfull grew up in a family with her father, Major Robert Glynn Faithfull, who was a British intelligence officer, while her mother Eva hailed from an Austro-Hungarian noble family, as per Deadline.

At around 18 years old she met Rolling Stones' manager, Andrew Loog Oldham who helped her release her debut album in 1965, which included the hit "As Tears Go By," a song co-written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Oldham.

The success of her self-titled debut album propelled Faithfull to fame, especially in the UK, and "As Tears Go By" became her signature song.

Soon after, she became a prominent figure in Mod London and began a well-documented romance with Jagger, with whom she recorded numerous tracks. She also ventured into acting, starring in films such as 'The Girl on a Motorcycle' (1968) and 'Hamlet' (1969).

In a statement, Mick Jagger expressed his deep sorrow over her passing, saying, "I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer, and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

Keith Richards also paid tribute, writing on social media, "My heartfelt condolences to Marianne's family! I'm so sad and will miss her!! Love, Keith."

In a statement from her family, they confirmed her death, saying, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter, and actress Marianne Faithfull. Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed," as per Deadline. Faithfull is survived by her son. (ANI)