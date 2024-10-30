Liam Payne's first posthumous track 'Do No Wrong' on hold

Washington [US]: In a heartfelt decision, Sam Pounds has chosen to postpone the release of his collaboration with the late Liam Payne, titled 'Do No Wrong.'

This track was set to be the first posthumous song from the One Direction star, who tragically passed away in Argentina.

Sam expressed his commitment to honouring Liam's family during this difficult time, stating, "We will wait," as per E! News.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on October 29, Sam announced, "Today I'm deciding to hold 'Do No Wrong' and leave those liberties up to all family members."

He emphasised that all proceeds from the song would be directed to a charity of the family's choosing, reflecting his desire to prioritise their wishes.

Known for hits like "Play My Guitar," Sam also expressed hope that the song would eventually see the light of day.

"Even though we all love the song, it's not the time yet," he remarked, noting the importance of allowing the family to mourn peacefully, adding, "We will all wait."

In a poignant gesture, Sam shared a snippet of the song on Instagram featuring an audio message from Liam.

In the clip, the singer can be heard saying, "You're my once in a lifetime love, yeah / and I'm never gonna let you go."

He encouraged Sam to develop the melody further, showcasing the collaborative spirit they shared.

Just weeks after Liam's untimely death, Sam first announced the song, hoping it would serve as a source of comfort to Liam's family, particularly his 7-year-old son, Bear.

"I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes," he wrote in a now-deleted post, extending his thoughts to Liam's loved ones during their time of grief, as per E! News.

Liam's passing was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances, including pink cocaine.

His sisters, Nicola Payne and Ruth Gibbons have publicly mourned his loss, with Ruth reflecting on the challenges Liam faced in his life.

"I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you," she shared on Instagram, expressing her sorrow and longing to have saved him.

