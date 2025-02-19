Lady Gaga Unveils Tracklist for Highly Anticipated Album Mayhem

Washington: Lady Gaga has officially unveiled the track list for her highly anticipated seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', which marks a return to her pop roots.

The pop icon had been teasing the album for months, with a series of cryptic countdowns and billboard promotions across the country.

Now, after much anticipation, fans can finally dive into the details of the 14-track LP, set to release on March 7, 2025.

The album includes previously released singles like 'Disease' and 'Die with a Smile,' alongside a new track, 'Abracadabra.'

The music video for 'Abracadabra' made a splash during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards, giving fans an early taste of what's to come from 'Mayhem'.

In a statement, Lady Gaga expressed her excitement about the project: "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved. It's reinventing my earlier sound while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic perspective," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Here's the full track list for 'Mayhem':

Disease Die with a Smile Abracadabra Shattered Mirror Nightmares Run Away with Me Into the Abyss Heartbeat of the City Fractured Fantasy Wildest Dreams Edge of Desire Lucky Stars Midnight Reverie Mayhem



'Mayhem' is described as an exploration of Gaga's evolution as an artist. The album blends elements of her early pop music with the lessons she's learned over the years.

"The creative process for me resembles a shattered mirror: Even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way," she added, reflecting on her journey as an artist, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Mayhem' marks the beginning of an exciting year for Lady Gaga, who has already made headlines with several major accolades.

The Grammy winner was recently announced as the recipient of the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which she will receive during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Additionally, Gaga is set to headline the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she will share the stage with Green Day and Post Malone. (ANI)