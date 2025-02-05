Lady Gaga Celebrates Her 14th Grammy Award with Heartfelt Instagram Note

Washington: Lady Gaga celebrated a milestone achievement in her illustrious career, as she bagged her 14th Grammy Award at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The iconic performer, known for her chart-topping hits, was awarded the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on their hit duet 'Die with a Smile'.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Gaga shared her heartfelt emotions about the win, calling it "a very special one."

Alongside a photo of herself holding her gramophone trophy, the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star expressed gratitude and joy.

"My 14th Grammy award is a very special one," Gaga wrote, adding, "Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch people's hearts."

Reflecting on her collaboration with Bruno Mars, Gaga continued, "Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul--love is what we all need right now."

She also thanked her fans, affectionately referred to as "little monsters," saying, "Thank you little monsters--wherever you go that's where I'll follow," a nod to a lyric from 'Die with a Smile'.

During the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Gaga and Bruno Mars were not only honoured with the prestigious award, but they also graced the stage with a stunning performance.

The duo performed 'California Dreamin' by The Mamas & the Papas, a tribute to Los Angeles, which captivated the audience.

'Die with a Smile', which has already made waves on the charts, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, as per Billboard. (ANI)