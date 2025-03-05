Kalpana Raghavendar rushed to hospital after being found unconscious at home

Rangareddy: Renowned playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar was found unconscious at her residence in Rangareddy, Telangana. The 44-year-old singer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after being discovered in an alarming state.

Her condition has since stabilized, and she is now receiving the necessary medical treatment.

According to authorities, the KPHB police station received an emergency call from the apartment committee at around 5 pm.Upon their arrival at Kalpana's residence, officers found the door to her apartment locked. However, looking through the kitchen window, they observed the singer lying unconscious on her bed.

The police and medical responders transported Kalpana to the Holistic Hospital via an ambulance. Her husband arrived shortly after, by 6 pm.

The doctors have reported that her condition is now stable and that she is receiving appropriate care.

A statement from the KPHB police station revealed, "We received a call from the apartment committee at 5 pm. Upon arrival, we found the door locked, but through the kitchen window, spotted Kalpana lying unconscious on her bed. We quickly transported Kalpana to the Holistic Hospital in an ambulance, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her husband also reached by 6 pm. Her condition is better now. No case has been registered."

Further details regarding the cause of the incident are yet to be disclosed.

Kalpana is known for her contribution to the Indian music industry, having sung numerous popular tracks in various languages over the years.

Her most famous songs include 'Navamoorthulainatti' from 'Intinta Annamayya' and 'Pogiren' from '36 Vayadhinile', for which she also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. (ANI)