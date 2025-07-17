Kailash Kher highlights rise of independent and folk music in changing industry landscape

Mumbai: Singer Kailash Kher has opened up about the evolving music scene in India, highlighting the growing prominence of independent and folk music in recent years.

When asked about the drastic changes in Bollywood music over the past decade, Kher told IANS that he prefers to view music as a whole rather than limiting it to just Bollywood. He pointed out the significant rise of independent and non-film music during this period, crediting platforms that have given space to diverse voices. Kailash Kher also emphasized the growing visibility of folk artists, Manganiyars, and Ghumantu tribes—musicians who were once rooted in local communities but are now receiving well-deserved stage time and national recognition.

“I don’t really talk in terms of “Bollywood” music. I speak of music as a whole. A lot of non-film and independent music has flourished—thanks in part to platforms like ours. Folk artists, Manganiyars, and Ghumantu tribes—people who sang in communities—are now getting stage time and recognition. That awareness is growing.”

Addressing the increasing focus of many leaders on regional languages and divisive narratives, the Saiyyan hitmaker urged people to embrace “the art of true living” and reflect on the depth and richness of Indian culture.

Kailash expressed, “Today, we’re talking about art. Only art. Education through art. Evolution through art. Cultural literacy through art. Learn the art of true living. Compare our lifestyle with that of the West. You’ll see the difference.”

Furthermore, speaking about promoting Indian folk culture through his academy, KKALA, the Padma Shri awardee stated, “KKALA, which stands for Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art, is our humble initiative focused on cultural literacy—the art of true living. The core idea is to learn how to live through art. Most music schools in India teach songs and ragas, but they don’t address our basic personality, our listening abilities, our understanding of lyrics, or our cultural heritage.”

“In India, if a musician performs, it’s rare to see actors or high-profile personalities in the audience. But in the West, you’ll see entire families of celebrities buying tickets and filling up stadiums. That shift in cultural sensibility needs to begin here. Our academy isn’t just about singing or learning music. It’s about discovering who you are. Maybe someone enrolled for music, but we notice their camera sense is incredible—they could be a brilliant DOP. Or someone’s writing reveals they’re a natural poet. Our teachers, mentors, and life coaches guide them. We help carve the uncut diamonds,” he added.

