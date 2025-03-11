K-Pop singer Wheesung passes away at 43

Seoul: K-pop singer and songwriter Wheesung, whose real name is Choi Whee-sung, was found dead in his Seoul apartment on Monday evening.

According to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of the singer's death has not been determined.

Wheesung's agency, Tajoy Entertainment, released a statement confirming the singer's passing.

"The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead," the statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter read.

The agency added that its artists and staff were "in deep sorrow" over the loss.

Wheesung debuted in 2002 with the hit R&B album 'Like a Movie' and went on to build a successful career, blending genres such as R&B, pop, and hip-hop.

However, his career took a hit in 2021 when he was convicted of using the powerful anesthetic propofol without a prescription.

He received a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wheesung's mother discovered his body in his apartment in Seoul's northern Gwangjin-gu district at 6:29 pm on Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, but Wheesung was pronounced dead.

The singer had been scheduled to meet his manager earlier in the day but failed to show up and couldn't be reached.

His mother, who lives in the same apartment building, went to check on him and found him unresponsive. (ANI)