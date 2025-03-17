Justin Bieber says "I have been drowning" in his cryptic post on his social media handle

Washington: Pop star Justin Bieber posted a long post in which he admitted that he felt like he was "drowning" and that he must strive to "let hate go."

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he wrote, adding, "But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it, and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it," he continued, referring to hate, reported People.

Bieber then said that hiding the hate made him feel like "I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it"

"I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it there," he wrote, adding, "How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced," he concluded his cryptic post.

Last week the singer also used his Instagram Stories to open up about times he has previously doubted himself, as per the outlet.

"People told me my whole life 'Wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy," Bieber posted.

"Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts."

Justin, who welcomed son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 28, in August, first sparked concerns among fans over his health after they noticed alleged changes in his physical appearance and behaviour in February, reported People.

However, a statement shared by a member of the couple's team later denied the rumours, stating that the narrative about Justin's health and drug use is false.

They also mentioned that the rumours about his drug use are "exhausting and pitiful," adding that "despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," reported People. (ANI)