Jonas Brothers to release "Celebrate Happy"- new theme song for Disneyland's 70th anniversary

Washington: Get ready to 'Celebrate Happy' with the Jonas Brothers! The beloved band is teaming up with Disneyland to create an upbeat new theme song for the park's 70th-anniversary celebrations.

The song, titled 'Celebrate Happy,' will be heard across various entertainment experiences at the park, starting May 16, 2025, and running through summer 2026, Deadline confirmed.

Fans can also stream the song beginning May 13.

The Jonas Brothers have a long history with Disney, dating back to their debut album on Hollywood Records.

They gained widespread popularity through their appearances on Disney Channel, starring in the hit original movies 'Camp Rock' and 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam', as well as their own Disney Channel series Jonas.

The band's affiliation with Disney continues with their upcoming holiday special, 'A Very Jonas Christmas', for which first-look images were released today by Disney plus on their X handle.

The movie, directed by Jessica Yu, follows Nick, Kevin, and Joe as they navigate a series of obstacles to make it back to New York from London in time to spend Christmas with their families, as per People magazine.

"We're really excited about this project," Nick told People magazine, adding, "One of the things that was so appealing to us was that there's a full album that's coming along with the film that has some holiday music and some other music."

Joe added, "I think Disney was just such a great partner to put the full force of the holiday magic behind this movie."

The first look photos from the movie show the brothers having a blast, with Joe sporting an Elton John-inspired look in one shot, and Kevin and Joe going full-on tourist in another.

The movie, which was shot in Toronto, also stars Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan.

The Jonas Brothers first announced plans for the movie back in January with a hilarious video reenacting the famous Love Actually cue card scene. (ANI)