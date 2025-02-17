Jelly Roll Honors Heroes at Invictus Games, Delivers Powerful Tribute in Vancouver

Washington: Rapper and singer Jelly Roll expressed his gratitude for military service personnel and veterans at Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

During his performance at the Closing Ceremony for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, reported People.

Jelly Roll said, "I am honoured to stand in front of some of the greatest and strongest people across the entire world tonight. My name is Jason Jelly Roll DeFord and this song is called 'I Am Not Okay,' " as per the outlet.

He shared a special message with the crowd. "First of all, I would just like to thank everybody with the Invictus Games for having me here tonight and letting me bring my form of therapeutic music here tonight to serve those who have served us across the world," Jelly Roll said.

"But I want to be clear right now about what's happening at this stage. I am an overweight man with a microphone. The real heroes are the athletes and the families that are in this building right now. I want you to know, whenever you go home after these 11 days of adrenaline and you finally sit down and in a few months from now when the world finally comes back around, I want you to know this," he continued. "If you ever hear that voice in your head saying you can't be anything but great, it's the voice of a liar!" he exclaimed, launching into his song "Liar," as per the outlet.

His rousing performance came on the last day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler, which kicked off on February 8.

Prince Harry, a former captain in the British Army, created the Invictus Games as an international sports tournament for wounded, injured, and sick veterans in London in 2014 to embrace the power of sport as a means of healing. The current cycle in Canada is the Games' seventh iteration, reported People. (ANI)