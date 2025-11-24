Indie Band Faridkot’s new EP ‘Nayi Baat’ captures the essence of their evolving musical identity

Mumbai: Faridkot, the well-known indie duo of IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, has unveiled their new EP “Nayi Baat”—a five-track collection.

The latest track reflects the band’s evolving musical journey. With songs like “Harjai,” “Nayi Baat,” “Sawaari,” “Aza,” and “Jaadugari,” the EP embraces a diverse soundscape and introduces listeners to fresh, experimental ideas. Speaking about the creative spark behind the project, the band shared in a statement, “Nayi Baat, as the name suggests, is a culmination of a lots of new ideas.”

“The sonic range of the album is quite wide and we have just had a lots of fun while making this EP. It’s like a short novel and every song tells a part of the story. As a core philosophy of Faridkot, we always try to push ourselves to explore new sounds and new words. And that’s the spark that led to this EP also.”

Reflecting on their beginnings, they recalled, “We have always loved telling stories through our music and exploring various genres of music to tell them. Once we decided on this thought, everything else has been spontaneous… the ability and zeal to make music and tell stories through it was in itself so consuming, that we just kept at it.” This authenticity has been key to creating crowd favorites like Jeda Nasha, Kaala Doriyaa, and Laila, a track that grew purely through listener love. On what helps their music resonate so deeply. The audience is very smart and they can sniff out if something is not authentic… So we just try to put out music that we fully connect with and believe in.”

The band went on to add, “The process of making music in both the scenarios is more or less the same. But the main difference is that we have to align ourselves with the vision of the director and producer… it’s a bigger collaboration and you need to take everyone’s input into account, yet bring something original that you personally also believe in.”

Faridkot has released a new five-track EP, accompanied by the music video for its track “Harjai,” which is already out.

--IANS