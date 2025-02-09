Faruque Hossain Becomes First South Asian Artist Endorsed by Wampler Pedals

Dhaka: In a notable achievement, Faruque Hossain, also known as Shuvo, the lead guitarist of the legendary Bangladeshi band Vikings, has become the first artist from South Asia to get endorsed by Wampler Pedals, as per the band.

Faruque Hossain has achieved a ground-breaking milestone in his career with this recognition.

Located in Martinsville, Indiana, United States, Wampler Pedals is a boutique manufacturer of guitar effects pedals and is famous across the world. Founded in 2007 by Brian Wampler, the company has gained fame for its innovative, excellently designed pedals for overdrive, distortion, fuzz, and modulation, used by some of the best musicians in the world.

With Wampler Pedals committed to delivering professional-grade equipment to the masses, it has made its name synonymous with having high sound quality and creativity in the music industry.

"The fact that Wampler Pedals has given his endorsement to Faruque is indeed a significant achievement. He has cemented his image even more as a globally recognised guitarist with his name on Wampler's official website. Faruque's ability to play deeply soulful, electrifying music beautifully fits Wampler's goal of accentuating the artistry of musicians," Vikings said in a statement.

"With a legacy that has already stayed with the South Asian music scene, Faruque is of Vikings, one of Bangladesh's pioneering rock bands. The chart-toppers, such as Jodi, have inspired many music lovers of this generation, hence further emphasised with an endorsement from a global brand," the statement added.

Vikings in its statement emphasised that as an official Wampler Pedals artist, Faruque will join the elite group of musicians including Brad Paisley and Brent Mason.

"As an official artist of Wampler Pedals, Faruque joins the elite ranks of musicians including Brad Paisley and Brent Mason. This is a new door for Bangladeshi musicians that will pave the way for international collaboration and recognition," the statement said.

Faruque expressed deep gratitude after being endorsed by Wampler Pedals and said that he is excited about representing his country on a global stage. He also extended his thanks to his bandmates, family, friends, and fans for their support.

"This endorsement is a tribute to the immense talent of musicians in Bangladesh. I am truly excited to represent my country on a global platform. A massive thanks goes to my band, Vikings, my friends, my loving family, and all my amazing fans and followers. Your unwavering support means the world to me, and without you all, this journey would be impossible," Faruque said.

In a post on Facebook on February 5, Faruque had said, "The first South Asian artist to be officially endorsed by Wampler Pedals, and I'm proud to represent Bangladesh on the global stage. Wampler, based in the USA, crafts some of the finest pedals in the industry [Not because I'm endorsed, honestly], and I've been using them for years--they're absolutely incredible. This is a huge milestone, and I couldn't be more excited!"

The post added, "Massive thanks to my band, Vikings, my friends, my family, and all of you who've supported me on this journey. Your belief in me keeps pushing me forward, and I'm beyond grateful. Here's to more music and more epic tones ahead!" (ANI)