Diljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple After Electrifying Indore Concert

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following his electrifying performance in Indore on December 8 as part of his Dil-luminati India tour, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Known for blending his musical fame with his spiritual beliefs, Diljit donned a traditional white-on-white outfit for the occasion, consisting of a white dhoti and a matching cloth draped over his shoulders.

The singer shared a video of his temple visit with his fans on Instagram, captioning it, "Jai Shri MAHAKAL," expressing his devotion.



Diljit's visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple comes after an eventful concert in Indore, where the singer also indulged in the local culture.

The 'Lover' singer was seen enjoying the famous poha of Indore and he also visited the Chappan food market during his short stay.

The ongoing Dil-luminati tour has taken Diljit across various cities in India, where he has not only performed but also explored famous landmarks and indulged in local experiences.

In

Kolkata, he visited the iconic Howrah Bridge, and in Lucknow, he savoured the local cuisine at Hazratganj. His trip to the National Capital also included a visit to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, where he offered prayers.

As his tour continues to generate massive excitement, Diljit has also addressed a growing concern among his fans regarding the black marketing of tickets.

During a recent concert in Indore, the singer took the opportunity to address the issue publicly, clarifying that it is beyond his control.

"Bohut der se humare desh mein mere khilaaf chal raha hai ki, 'Diljit ki ticket black horahi hai'. Toh mera kasoor thodei hai ticket black horahi hai? Right? Agar aap Rs10 ki ticket lelo aur usko Rs100 ki bech do toh kalakaar ki kya kasoor hai?" he remarked, humorously deflecting blame for the illegal practice.

Diljit explained that ticket black marketing is not a new phenomenon and has existed for years, especially in India's cinema industry.

"This is not something new, since the time of cinema in India, the black marketing of tickets has been going on for a long time, only the avenues changed," he added.



Diljit's Dil-luminati tour has been making headlines not just for his performances but also for the high-profile celebrity appearances at his shows as well.

A few days ago, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at his Bengaluru concert, just months after the birth of her daughter, Dua.

In a video shared by Diljit himself, Deepika was seen dancing and enjoying the performance with a radiant smile. She looked casual yet stylish in a white sweatshirt and jeans, marking her first public outing since becoming a mother. (ANI)