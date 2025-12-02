B.Praak on ‘Sounds of Hari’: This isn’t about entertainment, this is about surrender

Mumbai: B Praak is set to bring a spiritual spectacular with ‘Sounds of Hari’, an immersive journey designed to awaken devotion, emotion, and inner stillness. The singer-composer says it isn’t about entertainment as it is about surrender.

Speaking about what makes Sounds of Hari different, B Praak, known for belting out hits such as “Teri Mitti”, “Mann Bharya”, “Dholna” and “Baarish Ki Jaaye”, said: “I have performed on countless stages, but ‘Sounds of Hari’ is special. It comes from a sacred place inside me. This is not about entertainment, this is about surrender.”

“I want people to walk in with the weight of the world and walk out feeling light, healed, and connected. Even if one moment of this experience brings someone peace, that will be my true achievement.”

The venue for Sounds of Hari is designed as a fully immersive environment where music, light, air, and movement merge seamlessly to guide audiences toward deeper calm and clarity.

The experience features a 3D soundscape tuned at 432 Hz; a naturally soothing frequency known to relax the nervous system and soften internal chatter. Layers of sound echo and move around the audience, creating a sensation of floating within pure energy transforming the act of listening into an act of surrender.

Visual storytelling plays an equally powerful role.

Using design psychology, visuals are crafted not as spectacle but as emotional guidance, soft gradients, warm illuminations, and intentional shifts in colour and rhythm that function like a living aura around the music.

Aman Kumar, Founder of Whitefox, emphasised the scale and intention behind the project, “‘Sounds of Hari’ is grand, intimate, and deeply emotional all at once. It has the potential to set a new benchmark for spiritual experiences in India.”

Speaking about the show’s immersive design, Sara Awwad, Creative Director at Studio Majime, said, “When B Praak explained his vision, we knew this wasn’t just a stage we were building an entire world. A world where every texture, colour, movement and sound leads you deeper into a spiritual narrative. This show is meant to be lived from within.”

--IANS