Arijit Singh to make directorial debut with jungle adventure film produced by Mahaveer Jain

Mumbai: Superstar singer Arijit Singh, who has been consistently belting out chartbusters, is turning leaf on a new chapter in his professional life. The singer is all set to enter into a new territory, and is set to make his debut as a Bollywood film director.

As per a source, the film is touted to be a jungle adventure film, and will be bankrolled by Mahaveer Jain.

The source said, “Arijit Singh is all set to direct a unique jungle adventure film. Mahaveer Jain is the producer and he’s excited about this ambitious project. He’s going all out to ensure that the film appeals to the Pan-India audience”.

The source further mentioned, “The casting and prep are underway. The team plans to announce the film once the casting and title are locked. Until now, Arijit Singh has rocked the show as a singer, due to which he’s also a top artist on Spotify. Now, he will surprise one and all with his directorial prowess”.

The film is written by Arijit himself and Koyel Singh. It is produced by Sudipta Bhattacharya, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of ‘Fukrey’ and Bala Saheb Darade under the banner of Mahaveer Jain Films and Alokdyuti Films. It is co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

On the music front, Arijit’s latest track ‘Zamaana Lage’ from the multi-starrer 'Metro...In Dino' has been getting a great response. The music for the album has been composed by Arijit’s frequent collaborator Pritam, who Arijit even assisted during the initial phase of his career as a programmer and singer.

Meanwhile, this project adds to the exciting lineup of Mahaveer Jain Films. Apart from the Arijit Singh project, he’s making ‘NaagZilla’, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. He is also producing ‘White’ along with Siddharth Anand. It is an international thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. It stars Vikrant Massey and is already under production.

