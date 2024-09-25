AP Dhillon treats fans with self-directed music video 'After Midnight'

Mumbai: Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon dropped the highly anticipated music video 'After Midnight', from his buzzing new EP, 'The Brownprint'.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, AP Dhillon treated fans with the music video.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of a rural Indian village in Haryana, the video rife with drama and emotion delves into the complexities of heartbreak and longing.

Directed and edited by Dhillon himself, the cinematic visual follows the love story of a modest shopkeeper, portrayed by the Dhillon. The video chronicles the protagonist's emotional journey as he grapples with the aftermath of a failed relationship. While he confronts the pain of deceit and heartbreak as he seeks closure, his former love interest makes an unforeseen appearance in an attempt to rekindle their connection, hoping for a second chance.

'After Midnight' captures the universal themes of love, loss and the human desire for connection and closure.

Sharing his thoughts on the music video AP Dhillon said in a press note shared by his team, " The experience of directing and editing this video was incredibly rewarding. I wanted to create a music video that told a relatable story. I believe that music has the power to connect people on a deep level. I hope 'After Midnight' resonates with audiences and helps them feel understood."

In August, 'The Brownprint' was released through Republic Records.

The title track, 'Brownprint' featuring longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon is a gritty anthem of authenticity, loyalty and strength. Collaborating with Jazzy B and Shinda Kahlon, the song is an aggressive declaration of invincibility, honouring the strength and resilience of the Punjabi community.

The EP also features collaborations with artists from all over the world. Lithe acoustic guitar underlines 'Losing Myself', where Dhillon teams up with Atlanta rap titan Gunna to showcase a poignant track that explores themes of love, loss and heartbreak. Written by Dhillon's father, Rashpal Singh, who makes his songwriting debut on this track, 'Losing Myself' features Dhillon's dynamic vocals alongside an irresistible cameo from the hip-hop megastar.

Tracks like the 'Distance' and 'After Midnight' delve into the complexities of human relationships and are a poignant lament of abandonment, betrayal and separation.

The EP also includes 'Sweet Flower', '315, 'To Be Continued and 'Distance'.

The collaborative track, titled 'Bora Bora', marks Ayra Starr's first foray into the Indian subcontinent's music scene.

AP Dhillon has co-produced the majority of the EP, with AzizTheShake, Luca Mauti, Ramoon, Roc Legion, Gray Hawken, Tompa, Ben10k, Intense, Chris LaRocca, La+ch, Brendan Thomas, Madeleine Kay and Herman Atwal also contributing to the project.

'The Brownprint' was announced with the release of Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Old Money'.

