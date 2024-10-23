AP Dhillon releases music video of 'Bora Bora' featuring Ayra Starr

New Delhi: Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon on Wednesday unveiled the music video of 'Bora Bora', a song from his recently released nine-track EP 'The Brownprint'.

The video, which is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Michelle Parker, features Ayra Starr.

Set against the backdrop of a cozy neighbourhood, the video captures the essence of community spirit and shared celebrations. It transforms everyday streets into an energetic dance party where people from different age groups and cultures come together to celebrate love and life.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBb3-wQy78C/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Speaking about the track, AP Dhillon in a press note shared by his team, said, "With 'Bora Bora,' we wanted to create a musical experience that brings people closer together. It's about embracing the energy of the present moment and inspiring others to do the same. The music video is a celebration of unity and how it's a bigger and better party when we all stand together."

Elaborating further Ayra Starr added, "Working on 'Bora Bora' was an amazing experience. The song embodies the spirit of freedom and self-expression that music brings to our lives. It's about breaking down barriers and finding common ground through music. I hope this track inspires people to come together, celebrate their differences and create beautiful memories."

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon in September announced his India tour. This marks his second tour in the country, following his debut in 2021.

