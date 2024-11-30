AP Dhillon arrives in India for his The Brownprint tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon arrived in Mumbai on Saturday ahead of his much-anticipated The Brownprint Tour.

He greeted shutterbugs warmly after exiting the airport and was accompanied by his music collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.

In September, Dhillon announced his India tour. Taking to Instagram, the Dil Nu hitmaker shared his excitement: "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LET'S GO!"

The tour is set to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a debut performance in New Delhi on December 14, and concluding in Chandigarh on December 21.

Dhillon will perform alongside long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon. Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhillon said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," according to a statement released by his team.

The Brownprint India Tour is being organised by White Fox India, a live events company renowned for bringing international artists to Indian audiences.

Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist featuring Dhillon's chart-topping hits such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, and With You, alongside fresh tracks from his latest EP, including Bora Bora and Old Money.

This marks Dhillon's second tour in India, following his debut in 2021. (ANI)