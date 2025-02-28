Academy Awards to celebrate Bond legacy with tribute to 007 music and producers

Washington: The upcoming Academy Awards ceremony will honour the timeless legacy of the James Bond franchise with a tribute to its iconic music.

According to Variety, the tribute will recognize the extraordinary contributions of longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who were awarded Honorary Oscars at the 15th Governors Awards.

The tribute will celebrate the unforgettable songs that have defined the cinematic world of 007, merging the grandeur of Bond films with some of the biggest names in music.

Details surrounding the tribute remain scarce, and it is not yet clear whether the focus will be on Oscar-winning and nominated songs or if it will take a broader approach to include all 26 Bond theme songs.

However, according to Variety, the sources suggest that the tribute will feature an impressive lineup of talent, offering a powerful and surprising musical showcase.

While some performers in the tribute may have ties to the Bond franchise, others may not, as the Bond themes have consistently attracted major pop stars throughout the years.

Since the release of 'Dr. No' in 1962, the Bond series has become one of the most successful and enduring franchises in cinema, spanning 25 films and six decades.

The music, particularly the theme songs, has been central to shaping the films' identity, blending cinematic epicness with the contemporary sound of the world's most influential artists.

However, despite their cultural importance, the early Bond songs received little recognition from the Oscars. For example, Bassey's legendary "Goldfinger" from the 1964 film failed to garner a nomination, even though it remains one of the most iconic tracks in the franchise's history, as per Variety.

However, the Academy has recently begun to honour Bond themes more frequently. Six Bond songs have been nominated for Oscars, with three of them winning the prestigious award:

"Live and Let Die" (1973) - Paul and Linda McCartney

"Nobody Does It Better" (1977) - Carly Simon

"For Your Eyes Only" (1981) - Bill Conti and Mick Leeson

"Skyfall" (2012) - Adele and Paul Epworth (winner)

"Writing's on the Wall" (2015) - Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes (winner)

"No Time to Die" (2021) - Billie Eilish and Finneas (winner)

The Oscars tribute arrives at a pivotal moment for the James Bond franchise. At the recent Governors Awards, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, recognizing their long-standing commitment to cinematic excellence.

During the awards ceremony, the duo also hinted at the future direction of the Bond series, with Wilson referring to the next 007 as "he," before Broccoli quickly interjected, "Or she," according to Variety.

This year also marks a significant shift behind the scenes for Bond, as Broccoli, Wilson, and Amazon MGM Studios have announced a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property within the studio.

This partnership will give Amazon creative control while maintaining longtime producers as co-owners, ensuring that Bond's legacy continues to evolve under their stewardship.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 3, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

In India, audiences can watch the prestigious ceremony live on Star Movies and JioHotstar from 5:30 am IST onwards. The awards show will also be available after the live broadcast on JioHotstar. (ANI)