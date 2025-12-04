Music of 'Mental Manadhil' is going to be a special treat for 'Aayirathil Oruvan', 'Mayakkam Enna' fans, says G V Prakash

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Two-time National Award winning music director, actor and producer G V Prakash on Thursday dropped an update on 'Mental Manadhil', his eagerly awaited romantic entertainer which is being directed by ace director Selvaraghavan.

Quoting a post put out by the ace director on X, in which he had uploaded a still from the sets of the film, G V Prakash wrote, "Shoot mode with the legendary @selvaraghavan sir … the film and its music is going to be a special treat for #aayirathiloruvan and #mayakkamenna fans."

The film has triggered huge excitement and has raised expectations. This is because the Selvaraghavan- G V Prakash combination has managed to deliver chartbusters on both the previous occasions they worked together.

Now, with the duo reuniting, fans are hoping for another chart buster album just like how the duo thrilled them with the music of 'Aayirathil Oruvan' and 'Mayakkam Enna'.

For the unaware, G V Prakash is not only the music director of 'Mental Manadhil' but is also playing the lead in the film and producing it.

Actress Madhuri Jain plays the female lead opposite G V Prakash in this romantic film, which will also feature a number of leading character artistes in supporting roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being by Arun Ramakrishnan, while music is being scored by G.V. Prakash Kumar himself.Editing for the eagerly awaited romantic entertainer is by Balaji while art direction for the film is by R.K. Vijay Murugan. Dinesh Guna is serving as the executive producer of this film, which is being produced by G V Prakash Kumar under the banner of Parallel Universe Pictures.

The first three schedules of the film were completed in the first half of this year and in October, the fourth schedule began.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, who also impressed as an actor in the Shane Nigam-starrer 'Balti' and the Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Aaryan', expressed his happiness at a tweet put out by actor Vishnu Vishal that showed that their film 'Aaryan' had taken the top spot in the list of top movies on the OTT platform Netflix.

--IANS

mkr/