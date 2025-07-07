‘Murderbaad’ trailer starring Sharib Hashmi promises a taut whodunit thriller

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Murderbaad’ was unveiled on Monday. The film is a whodunit, and is set in a seemingly tranquil and picturesque city of Jaipur. It follows the eerie disappearance of a guest at a Rajasthani palace. What starts off as a simple missing-case quickly spirals into a web of secrets, and long-buried truths of human psychology.

The film stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur, Sharib Hashmi, Manish Chaudhari, Amole Gupte, Aanjjan Srivastav and Vibha Chhibber among others.

Sharib Hashmi said, “Despite being his debut Hindi feature film, Arnab left no stones unturned in bringing together a complete mix of fresh and extremely experienced members in the team. I’ve enjoyed every day on set. The film is very unique in its own way, both in terms of story as well as the way it got made, with a 24 year-old (at the time of shooting) director-producer being at the top of it. I pray for all the luck to our film, and wish Arnab all the success that he deserves in future”.

Cinematography is done by Binod Pradhan, who is known for ‘Devdas’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and ‘Kalank’.

Talking about the film, director Arnab Chatterjee said, “The ‘Murderbaad’ journey started 5 years ago, when I wrote the two-pager while still in college. It’s inspired by the romance and thrill I grew up watching, but I wanted to set that mood in a distinctly rooted setting. At its core, it’s about the stories people bury to protect their identity. I’m grateful to have had such a talented cast and crew bring this vision to life”.

Amole Gupte said, “This young man, Arnab, all of 25, has managed to bring in industry veterans and mounted a whole film on his own shoulders. He has a unique way of approaching, and I was thrilled with his conviction, to which you can’t say no. When you collaborate, you know how to approach life. I’m floored by the way he has done all of it”.

Produced under Arnab’s own banner, ACjee Entertainment, ‘Murderbaad’ is set to release on July 18, 2025.

--IANS

aa/