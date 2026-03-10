Munmun Dutta calls out ‘disgusting' acts of Indians at tourist spots: Such acts attract racism abroad

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Munmun Dutta, best known for her role in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has slammed the irresponsible behaviour of some Indian tourists at popular travel destinations calling it as ‘disgusting’.

Read More

Taking to her social media account, the actress expressed her utter dismay and angst over a few viral clips showing a few Indians engaging in activities that allegedly damage natural sites, public property and showing disgraceful behaviour at popular tourist spots.

Sharing a few photos, Munmun wrote, “This infuriates me to the core. Too many chhapris at loose. Wonder why someone would rather spend money abroad vacationing but not here in India. Because this beautiful country is being ruined by these disgusting people. That’s why these people attract racism abroad with such nasty behaviour.”

From driving a car right inside the beautiful Pangong lake to men removing their shirts and dancing on snow, semi naked, Munmun expressed utter disgust in it all.

Talking about the actress, Munmun is an absolute advocate of healthy environment and is an ardent animal lover as well.

Recently, Munmun had shared an adorable glimpse of her morning routine as she introduced her newest rescue kitten.

Taking to her social media account, the actress had posted a clip showing the tiny kitten sitting on her lap as she began her make-up routine. The curious little kitty kept looking around and observing every move.

In the video, the actress was heard talking to the kitten, and saying: “Yes betu, are you curious about what bachcha… Lets start our makeup… This is our new rescue…. Apane khaana abhi… You gonna do makeup… Curious cat…”

The actress, who frequently uses her platform to highlight animal welfare and the importance of caring for strays, captioned the clip as, “New rescue littlest cutie kitty. Wants to be cuddled while I start my day at work.”

On the professional front, Munmun has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and currently is best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

–IANS

rd/