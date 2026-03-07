Munmun Dutta begins her workday with cuddles from a ‘curious’ rescue kitten

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Television actress and ardent animal lover Munmun Dutta shared an adorable glimpse of her morning routine as she introduced her newest rescue kitten, which seemed eager to be cuddled while she got ready for work.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress posted a clip showing the tiny kitten sitting on her lap as she began her make-up routine. The curious little kitty kept looking around and observing every move.

In the video, the actress is heard talking to the kitten. She is heard saying: “Yes betu, are you curious about what bachcha… Lets start our makeup… This is our new rescue…. Apane khaana abhi… You gonna do makeup… Curious cat…”

The actress, who frequently uses her platform to highlight animal welfare and the importance of caring for strays, captioned the clip: “New rescue littlest cutie kitty. Wants to be cuddled while I start my day at work.”

Munmun is best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

She started her journey with Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. The comedy series’ theme focuses on a family that specialises in arranging weddings, from selecting the venue to entertaining the guests.

The actress was seen in a small role in the film Holiday directed by Pooja Bhatt. Starring Dino Morea, Gulshan Grover and Onjolee Nair, the film is a remake of the 1987 American film Dirty Dancing.

She is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. It is one of the longest-running television series in India.

The series is set in Mumbai and follows the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, a diverse community with people from different cultural and regional backgrounds. Most storylines focus on an individual, a family, or sometimes the entire society as they encounter and resolve various problems.

A recurring theme centers on Jethalal Champaklal Gada, who often finds himself in comical situations and troubles, with brief moments of relief before new challenges arise.

