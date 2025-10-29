Munawar Faruqui’s Arif rises from the ashes to reclaim his throne in the ‘First Copy Season 2’ trailer

Mumbai: The makers of “First Copy Season 2” unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Wednesday, giving a glimpse into Arif’s gripping journey of redemption and revenge.

Starring Munawar Faruqui in the lead, the new season promises a powerful narrative as Arif rises from the ashes to rebuild his empire and reclaim what was once his. The trailer sets the tone for an intense and emotionally charged continuation of the series. Faruqui took to Instagram to share the trailer and wrote, “Ready ho jao Arif wapas aa gaya! Is baar kahani nahi, game badlega - Watch First Copy Season 2 on 5th Nov on @mxplayer for FREE!.”

The trailer continues the story from where the previous season ended, with Munawar returning as Arif — once the undisputed king of movie piracy — now caught between his legacy and his hunger for power. As new alliances emerge and old bonds crumble, Arif begins rebuilding his empire from scratch, determined to reclaim everything that was taken from him.

Munawar Faruqui, who reprises his role as Arif, shared in a statement, “Arif’s world is messy, emotional, and real and maybe that’s why I connect with him so much. This season, his journey becomes personal, and in many ways, so does mine. It’s not just about power or dreams anymore, it’s about self-discovery. Every moment I spent playing him taught me something new about life and about myself. I’m both nervous and excited for people to see what’s coming. I’m truly grateful for all the love and support that came my way for Season 1, and I hope audiences connect with Season 2 with the same warmth maybe even more.”

Krystle D’Souza, reflecting on essaying her character as Mona, said, “This season explores how ambition transforms relationships. Everyone is playing for power, but control is an illusion —and that’s what makes the story so unpredictable. My character sits at the intersection of love, loyalty, and manipulation, and you never really know which side she’ll land on until it’s too late.”

Speaking about the new season, director Farhan P. Zamma mentioned, “With Season 2, we wanted to show the shifting face of Mumbai in the early 2000s — a time when everything was changing, from cinema to crime. The world is larger, the characters more complex, the stakes are higher, and every decision has a ripple effect. It’s about how ambition shapes destiny, and how even the most powerful fall when they start believing they’re untouchable.”

The new installment of “First Copy” features Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, Raza Murad, and Nawab Shah.

“First Copy Season 2” will premiere on Amazon MX Player on 5th November.

--IANS