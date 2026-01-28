Munawar Faruqui to celebrate ‘simple’ b’day: Wanted to take some time off

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) As he turned 34 on Wednesday, actor-comedian Munawar Faruqui plans to keep his birthday simple and low-key and says he wants to celebrate with his family and close friends.

Read More

He said: "Last year was very special and extremely busy for me. From doing my first acting project with First Copy and seeing both seasons receive so much love, to taking my stand-up comedy on my first international world tour, it was a year full of learning and growth.”

Alongside acting in First Copy, Munawar also marked a major milestone by completing his first international stand-up world tour, performing across several countries. In addition to these achievements, he also hosted reality shows such as Pati Patni Aur Panga, The Society Season 1, Hafta Vasooli, among several others.

“I’m truly grateful to the audience for accepting me on so many different platforms and giving me opportunities to do such varied work. This year, I’m looking forward to exploring new things and challenging myself creatively.”

Munawar concluded: “For now, I just wanted to take some time off from my busy schedule and celebrate my birthday in the simplest way possible with my family and close friends."

On the work front, Munawar has several projects lined up across acting, comedy, and music, including Angadia alongside Mahesh Manjrekar and The Society Season 2.

Talking about “First Copy”, it also stars Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, Raza Murad, and Nawab Shah.

The show focuses on the underground film piracy world in 1990s Bombay. It revolves around a character named Arif, who becomes a key figure in this illicit trade.

Munawar gained fame in 2020 after he uploaded a stand-up comedy video named "Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat" on his YouTube channel. He released his debut song "Jawab" in collaboration with Indian musician Spectra in August 2020. In 2021, he uploaded a stand-up comedy video named "Ghost Story".

In 2022, he became a contestant on the reality television show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. In 2023, he became a contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan. He also participated in session 1 of the Entertainers Cricket League.

--IANS

dc/