Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his obsession with his iconic television show ‘Shaktimaan’, has shared that he shares healthy relations with the fellow actors of Indian epic television show ‘Mahabharat’.

The actor-producer spoke with IANS recently in light of his recently released song. When asked if he is still in touch with the cast of ‘Mahabharat’, the actor told IANS, “We have lived as a family. We have been together for 2 years. Everyone had good relations with me. But we never met. Because everyone is fixed in their own lives. But we talk on the phone”.

He further mentioned, “In some functions, both come together. But again, two of the actors left. Even Girija Shankar is in America. He sent me a message for a Gujarati film. Watch Mukesh Khanna's film. So we have good relations”.

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had shared an update on the reboot of his legendary television show ‘Shaktimaan’. The show is being adapted for a feature-length title.

The actor-producer said that the film is ready to engage the audience but it has hit a roadblock. When asked about the roadblock, the actor gave a very vague response but also assured that some day the film will definitely release in theatres, as he called it an important film.

Prior to this, the actor had also spoken up about actress Urvashi slamming the National Awards for conferring the Best Actor award to Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan.

Urvashi, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, bagged the National Award for the 'Best Supporting Actress' for her performance in ‘Ullozhukku’. She raised questions regarding the fairness of the jury and criteria used to honour SRK with the prestigious award.

Mukesh Khanna was asked to comment on this during an exclusive conversation with IANS. The senior actor pointed out that it is also political to say that the National Award should have been given to an actor from the South film industry.

