Mukesh Chhabra reveals key cast members added to ‘Dhurandhar’ after budget was redrawn

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who attended the ongoing 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Thursday, has shared an interesting anecdote about the casting and the production of the upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’.

The casting director spoke with IANS on the sidelines of IFFI in Goa on Thursday, and shared that the earlier the production of the film was limited but during the pre-production of the film, the makers realised that they need big faces to mount the film and do justice to the story and the scale. That’s when additional cast members were added to the line-up.

He told IANS, “At first, we thought that we would reduce the budget of the film. And not hire a very big star. But we felt that the film deserved a big star. That's why we thought about R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The grandeur of the film has increased. And the casting is so interesting. I've been watching it all day. It was happening on stage and now it's happening on social media. It's going to be Dhurandar. It's going to be a big hit. It's going to be released on 5th December”.

He also spoke about the importance of casting in a film, as he said, “90% casting is very important for any film. If you have a good story, good director and correct casting then nobody can stop you”.

Talking about the data shift in cinema, he said, “I think it's everyone's responsibility. Everyone should think for themselves. We should work comfortably for everyone. We should take care of seniority. Director, producer, actor. It should be their individual call. It should be as per the demand of the film”.

