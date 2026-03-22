Mrunal Thakur to appear in a special song in Ram Charan's 'Peddi'?

Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a song in director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead.

Read More

While some rumours doing the rounds suggest that the special song will feature two other leading heroines along with Mrunal Thakur, some others claim that she will be the only heroine in the song.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Mrunal Thakur's appearance in a special song for the film until now.

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

Recently, the film was in the news when Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, who was part of the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team, paid a visit to its sets.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who shared a video clip of the cricketer greeting and meeting actor Ram Charan on the sets of 'Peddi' on his social media timelines, went on to disclose that the powerful middle order batsman caught a glimpse of the film's sports sequences and that he was thoroughly impressed.

Sources present on the occasion say Tilak Varma was deeply impressed not just by the action but also by the emotional weight packed into the sequences of the film.

On the occasion, Ram Charan presented the 'Peddi' bat with his autograph on it to Tilak Varma.

Meanwhile, the 'Peddi' team is racing through its final schedule and post-production.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.

--IANS

mkr/