Mrunal Thakur teaches Adivi Sesh Marathi, makes him recreate ‘Ashi Hi Banva Banvi’ dialogues

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur tapped into her Marathi roots recently and was seen teaching her ‘Dacoit’ co-star Adivi Sesh a few Marathi words, along with getting him to mimic iconic dialogues and songs from Marathi cinema.

Read More

In a video shared by Mrunal on her social media account, the actress is seen turning the camera towards Adivi Sesh as she gives him a quick Marathi lesson.

She is seem teaching him words like “kay re tu?”, “chomdi”, and “ikde ye,” while he attempts to repeat them.

Taking it a step further, she asks him to recreate the title track of the Marathi cult classic ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’.

She also gets him to say the famous dialogue, “Aacharya chi baayko vedi kaay,” originally delivered by veteran actor Ashok Saraf in the film.

The fun interaction appears to be from the sets of their upcoming project Dacoit, where the two actors are currently shooting together.

Mrunal, who hails from Maharashtra and has often spoken about her love for Marathi culture, is originally from Dhule and belongs to a Maharashtrian family.

Talking about the movie, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, released in 1988, remains one of the most loved Marathi comedies.

It starred legendary actors like Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Siddharth Ray, along with Supriya Pilgaonkar and Nivedita Saraf.

Even decades after its release, the film continues to be regarded as a cult classic in Marathi cinema for its humour and impeccable performances.

Talking about Mrunal and Adivi Seshadri, from on-screen romance to off-screen masti, the Dacoit stars seem to be having a blast.

Talking about the movie Dacoit, it marks Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut. This ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios, has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

The film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release for 10th of April 2026.

–IANS

rd/