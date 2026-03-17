Mrunal Thakur seeks Bappa's blessings during her visit to Pune

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur took Bappa's blessings during her visit to Pune. The 'Jersey' actress offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir on Tuesday, the glimpses of which have also been published on her official social media handle.

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Posing in a red ethnic attire with minimal makeup, Mrunal was seen facing the camera with folded hands.

"If I came to Pune and did not have a darshan of Bappa, then what did I do?", the 'Sita Ramam' actress wrote in the caption.

Mrunal is one of those celebs who like to share every aspect of her life with the netizens, and her feed is proof.

Recently, Mrunal, who started her acting journey with television, got together with her former co-stars from the popular show "Kumkum Bhagya".

Actress Supriya Shukla, who played Mrunal’s mother in the show, took to her official handle and posted a string of pictures with several members of "Kumkum Bhagya".

Sharing a nostalgic note for veteran actress Madhu Raja on her birthday, Supriya wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Aap jeeyo hazaaron saal. Aur hum hamesha yoonhi.. milte.. khilkhilate rahein…Aur golgappe.. chaat pakori khate rahein.. khaaskar hamari pyaari chatoree Madhu aunty.”

Showering Mrunal with immense love and affection, she added, “Mrunal… apne pyaare se ghar mein der saara pyaar… mazedaar khaana.. meetha.. aur baatein… hum sab phir se wahin chale gaye jahaan se shuru hua tha ye rishta… yoonhi tarakki karti raho pyaari ladki.”

"Yeh geet tumhare pyaare parivaar.. aur pyaar se bhare ghar ke liye tumhari taraf se meri aur se…", her post concluded.

Work-wise, Mrunal will be seen as the leading lady in the forthcoming action entertainer, "Dacoit", in which she will share the screen with Adivi Sesh.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the highly-awaited film will have Anurag Kashyap in a key role, along with Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla as the ancillary cast.

--IANS

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