Mouni Roy’s pet dog travels with her in business class

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently heaved a sigh of relief after she was allowed to travel internationally with her pet dog on a flight.

The actress shared a series of photos on her social media story where she was seen thanking the airlines for helping her sort the travel procedure for her pet dog. In other stories she was seen carrying her fur baby in a pet travelling basket and was seen posing happily. In another picture, the pet dog was seen resting out of the basket and on her lap mid-flight.

The fur baby was seen travelling with Mouni in the business class section of the flight. Mouni has always shared an umpteen number of pictures and videos of her pet babies on social media, whom she is very close to. The actress a few weeks ago was in Italy, having a ball of a time. Roy was seen enjoying a picturesque trip to Milano, Italy, and strolling through the iconic “Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II”, one of the world's oldest and most luxurious shopping galleries.

In the pictures shared by her on her social media, Mouni was seen dressed in a chic black and white chequered overcoat. Roy perfectly blended elegance with modern street style and turned the gallery walkway into her own ramp. The actress also shared glimpses from the magnificent "Duomo di Milano" (Milan Cathedral), one of the city's most famous landmarks, showcasing her love for travel and architecture. Mouni Roy was in Italy for a professional commitment that she turned into a personal quick getaway.

The actress, before heading to Italy, was on a sacred trip to Pashupatinath, where she sought blessings of the divine. Mouni, who is a foodie, while at Pashupatinath, was seen gobbling down some piping hot momo whilst on her trip. She had shared a carousel post of pictures straight from her trip to Pashupatinath that gave a sneak peek into her trip.

The actress looked calm and happy during the trip. Talking about Mouni Roy, the actress rose to fame with the superhit television serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, where she essayed the role of Krishna Tulsi that also marked her debut in the entertainment industry. Mouni, ever since then, has had a successful journey in the glam world. Her TV show “Naagin” was also a super hit.

She made her Bollywood debut with “Gold” alongside Akshay Kumar, followed by “Made in China” and “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva”.

Mouni Roy is now gearing up for her movie in association with National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar for his movie titled “The Wives”.

