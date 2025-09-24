Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

Mumbai Sep 24 (IANS) Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is clearly having a ball of a time in Italy. The actress who is enjoying a picturesque trip to Milano, Italy, was seen strolling through the iconic “Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II”, one of the world's oldest and most luxurious shopping galleries.

Dress in a chic black, white, and classic p and high black board. Roy perfectly blended elegance with modern street style and turned the gallery walkway into her own ramp. The actress also shared glimpses from the magnificent "Duomo di Milano" (Milan Cathedral), one of the city's most famous landmarks, showcasing her love for travel and architecture.

Mouni Roy is in Italy for a professional commitment that she is also turning into a personal quick getaway. The actress, before heading to Italy, was on a sacred trip to Pashupatinath, where she sought blessings. Mouni, who is a foodie, was seen gobbling down some piping hot momo whilst on her trip.

She had shared a carousel post of pictures straight from her trip to Pashupatinath that gave a sneak peek into her trip, wherein she was seen extremely happy and calm. Mouni, who was busy as a bee with the shooting of her much-anticipated film “The Wives”, was seen enjoying Chole Bhature on the sets of the movie a few weeks ago.

In the post shared by Mouni back then, on her social media account, the actress was seen talking in a light-hearted tone, quipping that Madhur Bhandarkar, the director of her movie, has been ensuring that she stays “well-fed and fit” with a plate of Chole Bhature. Talking about Mouni Roy, the actress rose to fame with the superhit television serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, where she essayed the role of Krishna Tulsi that also marked her debut.

Roy, ever since then, has had a successful journey in the entertainment industry. Her TV show “Naagin” was also a super hit. She made her Bollywood debut with “Gold” alongside Akshay Kumar, followed by “Made in China”, “Brahmastra Part 1, Shiva” The actress is now gearing up for her movie in association with National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie is titled “The Wives”.

