Mouni Roy misses her younger brother, shares childhood pictures

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently seems to have taken a trip down memory lane and recollected some childhood memories that revolve around her darling younger brother Mukhar Roy.

The actress shared a few pictures of her younger brother from his childhood days and was seen getting emotional and nostalgic. Sharing the first picture of her brother, probably in his toddler age, she captioned the cute photo as, “Why did you ever grow up????? @mukhar\_roy Missing you …” In the second picture, her brother is seen wearing his school uniform, and the picture reflects his primary schooling days.

She captioned it as, “Another one to embarrass you!!!! My beautiful boy! Always mine @mukhar\_roy.” In the third picture, Mukhar looks pretty young, probably in his late teenage years. Mouni captioned the photo as, *“Awwwieeee! My whole heart @mukhar\_roy.” The actress shares a very close bond with her brother, who is usually camera-shy, unlike his sister. Mukhar has always chosen to stay away from the media glare, while his sister is the paparazzi's favourite.

Talking about Mouni Roy, the actress recently was on a sacred trip to Pashupatinath, where, along with seeking blessings from the divine, she was also seen indulging in some piping hot momo.

The actress, a few days ago, had shared a carousel post of pictures straight from her trip to Pashupatinath. She gave a sneak peek into her trip, wherein she was seen extremely happy and calm. The actress, who is a fitness freak, is also a foodie at heart.

Mouni, who is busy as a bee with the shooting of her much-anticipated film “The Wives”, was seen enjoying Chole Bhature on the sets of the movie, a few weeks ago. In the post shared by Roy on her social media account, the actress can be seen talking in a light-hearted and sarcastic tone, and quipped that Madhur Bhandarkar, the director of her movie, has been ensuring that she stays “well-fed and fit” with a plate of Chole Bhature.

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy rose to fame with the iconic television serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” where she essayed the role of Krishna Tulsi. The show marked her debut, and ever since then, she has had an extraordinary journey in the entertainment industry.

Her TV show “Naagin” was also a super hit. She later made her Bollywood debut with “Gold” alongside Akshay Kumar, followed by “Made in China” and “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.” The actress is now set to collaborate with National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar for “The Wives.”

