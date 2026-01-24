Mouni Roy has a fangirl moment as she shares stage with Karisma Kapoor: 'My Rachel, Monica....'

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy enjoyed a fangirl moment as she got the opportunity to share the stage with her 'favourite' Karisma Kapoor.

Mouni took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a selfie with Karisma. While the 'Naagin' actress posed in an off shoulder black dress, Karisma looked stunning in a purple outfit.

Looking at the pic, it seems like the two got together for the shoot of a reality show. However, no details were revealed in the post.

Expressing her delight at meeting Karisma, Mouni wrote on the photo-sharing app, "@therealkarishmaKapoor Had the lovelist fortune of meeting my fav & sharing the stage with her (sic)."

Referring to the female leads of the popular American show, "Friends", she added. "She is my Rachel, Monica, Phoebe blended into one. Love you long time x."

While Jennifer Aniston was seen as Rachel on the show, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow played Monica and Phoebe, respectively.

She further added the "Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai" track crooned by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik from Karisma and Salman Khan's movie "Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge" as the background score.

Mouni often uses social media to keep the netizens updated with her personal and professional life.

Recently, Mouni jumped on the 2016 trend and reflected on her 'Naagin' days.

One of the photos from the post captioned, “Take me back! 2016 X-ray”, had Mouni dressed as her "Naagin" character, Shivaanya.

She was seen posing in a pink sari on the sets of her show, standing near the set of a temple. We could also see a promotional poster of "Naagin".

Mouni further gave an insight into some of her personal moments from 10 years ago.

From Mouni and her friend Jiya Mustafa sharing a light-hearted moment, to relaxing at home, to posing with her 'Naagin' co-star Aashka Goradia, she shared it all.

In another photo, Mouni was seen alongside Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar. The two worked together in the 2019 film "Gold".

