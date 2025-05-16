Mouni Roy calls working with David Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai 'a life long dream'

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy will next be gracing the screen with David Dhawan's "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai". "The Bhootnii" actress took to her Instagram and posted a sneak peek into all the behind-the-scenes fun she had while shooting with David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

Calling working in the David Dhawan's film, a dream come true, Mouni wrote, "If anyone of you understand magic & the theory of dream come true this is it. Working with David sir was a life long dream. His films is the show “FRIENDS” to me. And him and rohit sir are the pillars of this film being made. Best experience ever. (sic)"

Sharing her experience of working with Varun, she added, "Varunaaaaa @varundvn you are the most earnest hard working loving handsome superstar I have worked with. Unlucky for you, the person you are overshadows the actor/ dancer you are and to me it’s a good thing."

"@hegdepooja you are beautiful inside out and I shall never forget the support you gave me yesterday for a scene i wasn’t prepared for. Want to see you do wonders; you deserve it, Farhad sir. @farhadsamji Thank you for being the kindest and helping me out the most in this film you are the best. ANDDDDDDDDDDD my dearest Mrunal @mrunalthakur uffffff. You are so f****** brilliant I’m at loss of words. I knew the first time I met you you that you are meant for bigggg, errrrrrrr the best filmsssssss. My stunning beautiful baby. Keep at it. Keep working hard and the sky is the limit. Ok…… now I’m done." #schedulewrap," Mouni penned, thanking her co-stars, Pooja and Mrunal, for all their support.

As the diva wrapped a schedule for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," Mouni revealed her character name in the movie.

"BTW my name is shammo in this film, I think you all will like her. Tata x," she concluded the post.

Reacting to the post, Varun penned in the comment section, "Mouni...so happy to share screen space with u...to many more."

