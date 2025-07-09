MoS Suresh Gopi’s film clears hurdle as makers agree to rename it ‘Janaki. V’

Kochi, July 9 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the latest film featuring Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi has finally settled, with the makers agreeing to rename the film following objections raised by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film, initially titled Janaki vs State of Kerala, will now be released as Janaki. V vs State of Kerala.

The legal dispute, which had come up for hearing in the Kerala High Court four times in the past two weeks, was heard again on Wednesday. During the hearing, held both before and after lunch, the production team informed the court of their decision to alter the film's title.

Speaking to the media, Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran, counsel for the film team, said the decision was mutual, with both parties agreeing to a compromise.

“Initially, the CBFC had suggested 96 cuts, but after deliberations, that number has come down to just two. We have agreed to mute two dialogues, though it wasn’t an easy decision. The title change was ultimately a commercial decision. A lot of money has gone into making the film, and while we were confident of winning the case, further delay would have led to heavy losses,” Beeran said.

He added that the team had already signed an OTT release agreement and, with the Onam release window fast approaching, time was of the essence. “The CBFC also showed flexibility. With both sides agreeing, the issue stands resolved,” he said.

Beeran further informed that a fresh copy of the film with the revised title would be submitted to the CBFC within 24 hours. The High Court has directed the CBFC to issue the certificate within three days of submission. The next hearing is scheduled for July 16, and the makers are optimistic about releasing the film on July 18.

Director Praveen Kumar expressed relief and said the team was happy that the matter had been resolved. “We will resubmit the film tomorrow itself,” he said.

The film was originally slated for release on June 27 but was held up after the CBFC objected to the use of ‘Janaki’ in the title. The Board argued that it violated government guidelines under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act.

During an earlier hearing on July 2, Justice N. Nagaresh, who has been presiding over the case, had remarked that the character ‘Janaki’ -- a survivor of sexual assault fighting for justice -- did not merit any objection for bearing a mythological name.

“She is not a rapist. If a rapist was named Rama, Krishna, or Janaki, then I could understand the concern. But here, she is the heroine, seeking justice,” the judge had observed.

Throughout the controversy, Suresh Gopi remained silent. With the matter now settled, all parties have expressed relief.

