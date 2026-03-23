Mommy-to-be Divyanka Tripathi radiates pregnancy glow at surprise baby shower event

Mumbai March 23 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, looked stunning and radiated her immense glow, at her recent baby shower ceremony hosted by actress Kiran Dubey, her BFF for the longest time.

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Celebrating Divyanka as she prepares to embrace motherhood with husband Vivek Dahiya, Kiran hosted a beautiful event surprising her BFF.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration, Kiran expressed her excitement and penned a heartfelt note for the parents to be.

The post shared by her on her social media account read, “So excited for Divyanka & Vivek to embrace this phase of life! Best wishes for this new journey @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya @supriyapatilkhan @mainbhisher_ismailumarkhan #snehalsahay #surprise #babyshower.”

The pictures from the ceremony captured many happy and joyful moments from the intimate gathering.

Divyanka looked radiant in a flowing red ethnic outfit, paired with traditional jewellery and floral gajra, and was seen proudly flaunting her baby bump.

She also wore a sash that read “Mom To Be.”

Dad to be Vivek Dahiya kept it casual in a navy-blue shirt and beige trousers. He too was seen wearing a “Dad To Be” sash as he stood by his wife's side.

The decor featured a pastel-themed setup with balloons in soft hues of green, cream, and peach, along with a wall decoration that read, “Welcome to Parenthood Div & Viv.”

The couple was also seen cutting many beautifully decorated cakes.

One cake included a decor with a teddy bear topper with Div & Viv written on it.

For the uninitiated, Kiran Dubey shares a long-standing bond with Divyanka, since she was her co-star in Tripathi’s debut television show, “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann”, where Divyanka essayed the role of Vidya.

The two actresses have remained close friends for over 20 years.

Talking about the show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, aired on Indian national television, in 2006.

The show starred Sharad Malhotra opposite Divyanka in the lead, along with Kamya Punjabi as the antagonist.

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, the couple officially announced that they are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage on the 19th of March.

The couple shared the happy news through an adorable maternity photoshoot, stating that they chose not to rush but to be ready for this journey.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote in the caption, “Plot twist after 10 years Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready – together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason… With our hearts full of gratitude – We are expecting #DivekLoveUpgraded.”

–IANS

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