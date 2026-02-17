Mom-to-be Surbhi Jyoti is absolutely radiant as she flaunts her baby bump

Mumbai, Feb 17(IANS) Mom-to-be Surbhi Jyoti looked absolutely radiant as she flaunted her baby bump in her latest photoshoot.

Read More

The popular television actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a string of photos of herself posing in a beautiful green salwar kameez.

Holding some delicate flowers in her hands, her pregnancy glow in the pics was unmissable.

Surbhi was seen accessorizing the ethnic look with a multi-colored neck piece, along with matching earrings and a haath phool. She tied her hair in a choti adorned with small white flowers, keeping her makeup brown-toned.

Posting the clicks on social media, she captioned the post, "Unfolding like a wild flower (sic)."

Reacting to the photographs, actress Mouni Roy penned the comment "Kitti sundar", along with a red heart emoji.

'Big Boss 13' fame Arti Singh added, "sundar mamma", with several red heart emojis.

Surbhi Jyoti announced her first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri a few days back with an adorable social media post.

She posted a cute picture of her legs entangled in hubby Sumit's feet with a white pair of tiny shoes placed in between.

Her Instagram post further revealed that they are expecting their first child by June this year.

"Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June (sic)," Surbhi captioned the post.

For the unaware, Surbhi got married to businessman Sumit Suri in October 2024. The couple tied the knot at a hill station in the presence of their family and friends. Before the wedding ceremony, the lovebirds celebrated with some vibrant pre-wedding festivities, including sangeet and engagement.

Keeping her InstaFam hooked, Surbhi treated them with constant glimpses from the festivities on her social media. Many prominent names from the television industry, such as Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, and Karan Wahi, were a part of the celebration.

--IANS

pm/