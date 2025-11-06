Mom-to-be Bharti Singh gets anxious during a bumpy rickshaw ride

Mumbai Nov 6 (IANS) Indian television host Bharti Singh is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time.

It looks like, unlike her first pregnancy, Bharti is pretty calm and confident this time around. The mommy-to-be was recently seen travelling in her rickshaw during her pregnancy. Taking to her vlogs, Bharti was seen filming her travel in a rickshaw and having a ball of a time. She was seen requesting the rickshaw driver to not rashly drive and to avoid the potholes on the road, as they were causing her discomfort.

The rickshaw driver who couldn't believe his luck upon seeing the popular comedian and host seated in his rickshaw as a passenger was seen further clicking selfies with her upon her permission. Bharti, being the sport that she is, obliged for selfies but on the condition that he would drive extremely slowly and carefully.

Towards the end of the video, when Bharti took out her wallet to pay the rickshaw driver his fare, the starstruck driver refused to take any money from the comedian as a token of respect and love from a fan. But Bharti, being Bharti, asked him to take his due fare and said that it was his hard-earned money. She also said, "Bombay mein kitne saare actors hain; agar aapne sabse paise lena band kar diya, toh ghar kaise chalega aapka? (There are so many actors in Bombay; if you refuse to take your house)

The actress recently revealed in her vlog that she saw her baby’s colour sonography and expressed her emotions. “The baby is very beautiful. We saw the colour sonography today, and the baby is absolutely fine and so gorgeous,” said an overwhelmed Bharti. She further said that they have a baby boy in the house and now desire a baby girl.

“Bass, Mata Rani aajaye ghar. Meri bhi ichcha hai ki main bhi usse Deepika-Ranveer ke dua ke jaise lehenge aur ponytails banaun.” For the uninitiated, Bharti and her husband, Haarsh, announced their second pregnancy while they were in Switzerland on a family trip, through a joint social media post.

Bharti Singh, who tied the knot with writer-producer Haarsh Limbaachiya in December 2017 in Goa, is a mother to a three-year-old boy, her first child, Lakshya. --IANS rd/